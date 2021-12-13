During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about the news that Jeff Hardy was released by WWE this past week following an incident at a WWE live show. Having worked alongside Hardy during one of his toughest moments in wrestling at TNA Victory Road in 2011, Bischoff explained why he’d love to see Hardy walk away from wrestling after his latest issue.

“I hope Jeff gets whatever help he needs, I hope he gets out of wrestling,” Bischoff said. “I don’t want to see him go to AEW, I don’t want to see him go back to WWE. I would hope for Jeff’s sake that Jeff doesn’t want to go to AEW or Jeff doesn’t want to go back to WWE. There’s a time when in order to heal and in order to stay healthy [you have to leave], he’s only 40 something years old, he’s young. He’s still got a whole lifetime ahead of him and there’s a point where you’re struggling and you have these situations that you find yourself in and you’re struggling with the same issue over and over again.

“You have six months or a year where things are under control and then you fall back into it again, you have to ask yourself is it time to change my world? Is it time to change my environment? Is it time to change what I do for a living? Is it time to change where I put my priorities? Because if putting your priorities and being involved in this industry is not helping your situation and possibly making it more difficult, then it’s time to walk away. He’s still young, I’m sure he’s made a ton of money. Man, there’s a time to walk away and put your health and family first.”

2x WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also spoke about Jeff Hardy’s WWE release and stated that AEW is the “last place” the Charismatic Enigma needs to be right now. Eric Bischoff continued to make his case for Hardy to walk away from the business by mentioning all the negative influences it has on him. The former WCW President also said he hopes Jeff leaves the business because clearly, for a decade, the business has not been good for his own personal health.

“There is no kind of rush like being out there in front of a live crowd,” Bischoff mentioned. “That energy and that vibe, all of it combined is a rush that you can’t get anywhere else. It’s addictive in its own way. If that addiction to that rush keeps Jeff in an environment and in a business that is not healthy for him, it’s time to walk away and prioritize your family and your own health. I’m sure Jeff is capable of doing other things outside of the ring that can contribute to the wrestling business. If he can find a healthy balance that way, god bless him, I’m fully supportive of that. I hope he gets out of the business because clearly the business is not good for him in my opinion.

“There’s a lot that I don’t know, but just from the outside looking in, I would say it’s a safe bet that this business and all the things that come with it is not healthy for someone that has what appears to be the challenges that Jeff has. It’s time to walk away bro. You’ve got a good life, you’ve got kids, you’ve got a beautiful life ahead of you. If he quits wrestling right now, my guess is that Jeff can live out the rest of his life very very comfortable and provide for his family very well without ever having to step in the ring again or travel or be on the road or be around all the things that tempt people with issues. Stay away from it bro, there’s a whole f***ing exciting world out there that won’t drag you into the types of challenges that you’ve been having for decades now.”

