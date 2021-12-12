Jeff Hardy was released from the WWE on December 9th, 2021. Booker T spoke on his Reality of Wrestling podcast and discussed Jeff Hardy’s WWE release and what he thinks led up to the occurance.

“I wish Jeff the best. The thing is, it’s like I said on Tuesday, right. I said, just in the situation, you know, he’s been on the road a long time, he’s been through a lot, his body has been through a lot,” Booker T stated with respect. “This situation right here is gonna take the company to make a decision, just to slow him down and say ‘hey, let’s do this so we can get back for this’ or ‘if you want to do that, hey we’re going to let you go over there and do that’.”

Booker T explained why he believes that Matt and Jeff Hardy could have been with WWE for life.

“Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, those guys are ‘WWF’ originals. Those guys were literally created through the WWE in that brand, for so many many years. I’m sure a guy like Jeff Hardy, as well as Matt Hardy would’ve had a job there forever doing something.”

Booker T acknowledged the rumblings of the internet, where some people have talked about Jeff Hardy possibly making a return to wrestling inside of an AEW ring alongside his brother, Matt. Booker discussed why he does not necessarily believe Jeff Hardy wrestling for AEW is the best idea.

“Hopefully, he’ll find a soft landing more than anything, you know? And maybe that may not be in the ring. I know people are gonna be calling for him to go to AEW and whatnot. I’m sure there’s already talk out there, but I think that’s the last place he needs to be right now from a monetary perspective.”

