Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Rampage Viewing Party. Tonight’s matches were recorded Wednesday at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago (**SPOILERS**, if you’re interested).

Four matches are announced for tonight’s show, including two championship matches.

TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Isiah Kassidy

FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jay Lethal

Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez

Adam Cole vs. Evil Uno

Also, Tony Khan tweeted earlier today he is “planning to drop some newsworthy info” during tonight’s show.

Our live coverage of AEW Rampage begins at 10 PM ET.

