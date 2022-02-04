There will apparently be some news to go along with tonight’s matches on AEW Rampage, according to Tony Khan. On Twitter this afternoon, the AEW President revealed that some newsworthy info would drop on tonight’s episode of Rampage, and he asked fans to stay around for the scoops.

“In addition to a guarantee that we have some great wrestling tonight @ 1o pm ET/9 pm CT on TNT, I’m planning to drop some newsworthy info on tonight’s AEW Rampage!” Khan tweeted. “Thank you to everyone who supports Dynamite + Rampage! Come tonight for the great wrestling, stay for the scoops.”

Tony Khan’s statement comes after Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that former WWE star Keith Lee was either in talks with AEW or had already signed with the promotion. Lee, along with several other former WWE wrestlers such as Mia Yim, Ember Moon, Lince Dorado, Mascara Dorada (Gran Metalik), Biff Busick (Oney Lorcan) and Killer Kross are now all available following the end of their 90 day noncompete clauses. Dorada and Busick will both wrestle their first post-WWE matches tonight for GCW and Beyond Wrestling respectively.

As Tony Khan stated, AEW Rampage will also feature a loaded card of wrestling. Mercedes Martinez will make her AEW in ring debut against Thunder Rosa, Adam Cole will battle Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Undispited TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will defend his title against Isiah Kassidy and Team Taz’s Ricky Starks will defend the FTW World Championship against Jay Lethal in the main event.

In addition to a guarantee that we have some great wrestling tonight @ 10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama, I’m planning to drop some newsworthy info on tonight’s #AEWRampage! Thank you to everyone who supports Dynamite + Rampage! Come tonight for the great wrestling, stay for the scoops — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 4, 2022

