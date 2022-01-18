Gran Metalik may be no more, but Mascara Dorada is back. The former WWE star and Lucha House Party member will not have to wait much longer to make his in-ring return, as GCW announced today that Mascara Dorada will be appearing on three of their shows next month in Houston, Texas, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Los Angeles, California.

“Breaking,” tweeted the GCW account. “Mascara Dorada is coming to GCW! Feb, 4 – Houston. Feb 19th – Atlantic City. Feb 26- Los Angeles. Matches TBA!”

Mascara Dorada was released from WWE on November 4, 2021, meaning his 90-day noncompete clause would end the day of his first match back. As Gran Metalik, Dorada spent over five years in WWE, notably reaching the finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Classic (where he lost to TJP) and as a member of the Lucha House Party. Dorada had requested his release shortly before WWE released him, along with Lucha House Party teammate Lince Dorado.

Prior to his run in WWE, Mascara Dorada gained notoriety from his run with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), the oldest wrestling promotion in the world. Dorada would win five different championships during an eleven-year stretch, including the CMLL World Welterweight Championship a record four times, and was once named one-third of CMLL Trio of the Year with La Mascara and La Sombra, best known as AEW star Andrade el Idolo. Dorada’s last match outside of WWE was for CMLL, where he, Atlantis, and Diamante Azul defeated Cavernario, Felino, and the legendary Negro Casas.

Besides CMLL, Mascara Dorada also worked for New Japan Pro Wrestling on and off for seven years, including a one-year run with the promotion in 2015. His most notable match was when he unsuccessfully challenged future AAA Mega Champion and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion at NJPW Invasion Attack in April of 2015.

You can read GCW’s tweet below.

*BREAKING* MASCARA DORADA is coming to GCW! Feb 4th – Houstonhttps://t.co/cSBhz8MY4x Feb 19th – Atlantic Cityhttps://t.co/2AHJcYBhEO Feb 26th – Los Angeleshttps://t.co/ghNeM86j3R Matches TBA! Watch LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/qRgd9JyDUP — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 18, 2022

