It appears another luchador in WWE wants out.

According to lucha libre program Más Lucha, WWE star Gran Metalik has requested his release from the promotion, months after fellow luchador Andrade requested, and was granted, his release from WWE.

In their report, Más Lucha states that Metalik’s reasons for his request are due to his frustration with his direction in the company. They also note that Metalik’s deal runs through 2023 and he is looking to continue wrestling in the United States, his native Mexico and Japan, where he competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling on and off from 2010 to 2017. There is no word if WWE will grant his release.

A sixteen year pro from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Gran Metalik gained notoriety in CMLL, first under the name Metalik and later as Máscara Dorada. As Dorada, Metalik developed a reputation as one of the premiere high flyers in lucha libre, winning the CMLL World Welterweight Championship four times, a record that still holds to this day. In Japan, he notably challenged AEW star Kenny Omega for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship in 2015.

Metalik was brought into WWE in 2016 to compete in the Cruiserweight Classic, where he reached the finals before losing to TJ Perkins. He continued to appear in CMLL while working the CWC before signing with WWE later that year. His most notable run with the company has been a member of the Lucha House Party with Lince Dorado and Kalisto, who was released from WWE earlier this year.

Metalik was most recently seen on RAW competing in a Tag Team Turmoil match with Dorado to determine the next #1 contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Should his release be granted, his last WWE appearance was on this week’s episode of Main Event, where he and Dorado lost to fellow luchadores Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza.

You can see Más Lucha’s tweet announcing their report below.