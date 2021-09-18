The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Jaxson Ryker makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Drew Gulak makes his entrance.

Jaxson Ryker vs. Drew Gulak

They lock up. Ryker backs Gulak to the corner. They lock up again. Ryker briefly locks in a headlock on Gulak. Gulak sends Ryker to the ropes. Ryker hits a shoulder-block on Gulak. Gulak eventually locks in a headlock on Ryker. Ryker hits a Back Suplex on Gulak to get out of it. Ryker strikes and chops Gulak.

Ryker clotheslines Gulak in the corner. Ryker hits a Modifed Suplex on Gulak. Ryker sets Gulak on the top turnbuckle. Ryker surprisingly hits a Hurricanruna from off the top turnbuckle on Gulak. Ryker hits a Sidewalk Slam on Gulak. Ryker pins Gulak for the three count.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker

A recap from from SmackDown is shown featuring Brock Lesnar confronting Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A recap is shown of The Demon Finn Balor confronting Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Alexa Bliss confronting RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the contract signing segment with Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Lucha House Party’s Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado make their entrance. Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza make their entrances.

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo vs. Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado)

Carrillo and Metalik lockup. Metalik sends Carrillo to the ropes. Metalik hits an arm-drag on Carrillo. Carrillo hits an arm-drag on Metalik. Metalik eventually hits a back-handspring into a Stunner on Garza. Metalik tags Dorado in as he hits a Moonsault from the bottom rope on Garza. Dorado hits a Moonsault on Garza from the second rope before tagging Metalik back in.

Metalik hits a Moonsault on Garza from off the top turnbuckle. Carrillo breaks a pin attempt by Metalik on Garza. Carrillo kicks Dorado in the face. Dorado rolls to the outside. Carrillo hits a Twisted Senton to the outside on Dorado. Garza superkicks Metalik. Garza hits the Wing-Clipper on Metalik. Garza pins Metalik for the win.

Winners: Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Big E cashing in his Money In The Bank Contract against Bobby Lashley to defeat him for the WWE Championship.