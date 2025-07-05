WWE Tag Champ Angelo Dawkins Provides Humble Tag Team Mount Rushmore (And Cocky One)

The Street Profits are currently enjoying their time as WWE Tag Team Champions, with their current reign making them one of the most decorated duos in WWE history. Thanks to their previous reigns with WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT Tag Team Championships, they are one of only three teams to have won the Triple Crown Tag Team Championships in WWE, with The New Day and The Revival (now known as FTR in AEW) being the other two. However, the question of who sits on Angelo Dawkins Tag Team Mount Rushmore was answered not once, but twice during a recent appearance on "Sports With Strawberry Ice," with one humble line-up, and one that's a little more cocky.

"The humble one, I've got to go with obviously the three teams that we patterned our TLC match off of, The Hardys, Dudleys, and Edge and Christian. Also Harlem Heat. My cocky one is Street Profits, Street Profits, Street Profits, Street Profits, all the Mount Rushmore. G, O, A, T, E, D. Goated." Dawkins and his tag team partner Montez Ford actually achieved something three of the four teams on the humble Mount Rushmore couldn't, that being a victory in a TLC match when they retained their WWE Tag Team Championships against #DIY and The Motor City Machine Guns, with only Edge and Christian being able to say that they have also won a tag team TLC match out of the teams Dawkins mentioned.

Since that TLC match, the Street Profits have technically made two defenses of their championships against Fraxiom and The Wyatt Sicks, but both of those matches ended in no-contests, meaning that Dawkins and Ford still walked away with the gold around their waists

