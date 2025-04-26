Street Profits Retain Tag Titles In Insane TLC Match On WWE SmackDown

The Street Profits retained their WWE Tag Team Championship in a three-way TLC match to close "WWE SmackDown."

Following weeks of back-and-forth between the Profits, the Motor City Machine Guns, and #DIY, the TLC match was booked by Nick Aldis with the idea of solving the dispute over the titles once and for all.

The bout itself saw each and every member throw everything including themselves with the goal of unclasping the titles suspended above the ring, with Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa looking to make a quick affair of the bout with steel chairs against MCMG and the Profits. At one stage, a chair was placed over Alex Shelley's head and pump-kicked by Gargano to spin around his neck and they were thrown to prevent Shelley from making the climb for the belts at a later point. The closing stretch kicked off with Ciampa clutching the titles, only to lose his footing as Shelley and Chris Sabin pulled the ladder from beneath him.

They then beat him like a pinata with chairs, as Dawkins positioned himself on the ladder to deliver a spear to Ciampa through a table. Shelley and Sabin looked to have the match won as they positioned the ladder beneath the titles, only for Gargano to re-enter the fold with a chair to take them out. Sabin and Gargano would each climb to the top of the ladder and exchange strikes, with Montez Ford surprisingly entering the fray with a springboard onto the ladder, taking both of them out to send them down a few rungs. They pulled him into the inside of the ladder, returning to the top for their fight over the belts before Ford re-emerged on the outside of the ladder to truly cast them from the ladder and claim the titles.