TLC Match For WWE Tag Team Titles Set For Next Week After DQ Finish On SmackDown

Next week on "WWE SmackDown," there will be a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the WWE Tag Team Championship after tonight's tag title match ended in a disqualification, thanks to #DIY.

On the eve of WrestleMania, the Street Profits put their tag titles on the line against Motor City Machine Guns. The match started off hot with The Guns hitting stereo baseball slides on their opponents before the bell even rang. This set the tone for the rest of the match as both teams went hard. Montez Ford dove over the ringpost to take out MCMG and his own partner. As Ford celebrated, Johnny Gargano jumped the barricade and took him down. Tommaso Ciampa followed and ran to the table to steal the tag titles. Ciampa gave the belts to Gargano and slammed Dawkins face first into a ringpost. When Alex Shelley tried to stop Gargano by grabbing one end of the belt, he ate a running knee from Ciampa.

Backstage, #DIY was trying to leave with the titles when they were stopped by security and met by Nick Aldis. Street Profits and MCMG followed. Aldis forced them to give back the titles and declared that all three teams will be in a TLC match with the titles hanging high above the ring. The audience could be heard booing when the match was made for next week's "SmackDown" instead of WrestleMania this weekend.