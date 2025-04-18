WWE SmackDown Results 4/18 - John Cena Appears, 2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on April 18, 2025, coming to you live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada!

Two nights before Cody Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night Two of WrestleMania 41 against him, John Cena will be appearing on tonight's show one last time with something on his mind to share. Cena and Rhodes have become no strangers to one another, coming face-to-face in a number of increasingly tense verbal confrontations with one another over the course of the past several weeks.

The 2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is set to be held, and while no competitors have been officially named for the bout, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis has promised that superstars from both the "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown" brands will be competing in it. Last year's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal was won by Bronson Reed, who last eliminated Ivar of The War Raiders to be crowned as the victor.

The Street Profits will be putting the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson on the March 28 edition of "SmackDown" as they defend against The Motor City Machine Guns. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeated Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of #DIY in a Number One Contenders match on the April 4 episode of "SmackDown" to secure the right to challenge Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins tonight.