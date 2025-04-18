What WINC Wants Vol. 3: WWE WrestleMania 41 Edition

The grudge match pitting Jade Cargill against Naomi is one of the best built and most anticipated matches on the WrestleMania 41 card, and it will go down on Saturday in what is sure to be an emotionally-charged bout. While Cargill has been a fan-favorite since making the jump to WWE, all of us, both readers and WINC staff alike, want to see Naomi come out of this on top. While it's closer with our readership, with 63% of votes cast going for Team Naomi compared to our 82%, it seems the overarching belief is that Naomi's new heel character is too good to take the loss.

While our predictions for just who will win the match may be different, as we predicted Cargill is actually the woman winning this one, we all want to see Naomi best Cargill. Naomi actually had a relatively short heel run as Trinity in TNA Wrestling, but for many of us, this is our first time seeing the star work as a heel and we believe she's doing some of the best work of her career. That's all from what we've seen in just a few weeks time and if given the time and momentum from a WrestleMania win, she could only get better. Her "Proceed With Caution" gimmick has led to some amazing promo work in video packages, and the numbers show from our readers as well that we're mostly in agreement about that.

Cargill also hasn't had many singles matches in her WWE career and has never been to WrestleMania as a singles star. Considering we polled some of the more hardcore wrestling fans, it's no shocker that we all want to see Naomi, who has more experience in the ring, get the victory, as we can all agree she deserves it with how hard she's worked over the years. Not that Cargill doesn't, and 37% of our readers believe she does, she's just not yet the established singles star like Naomi is, so her getting the victory isn't as believable.

Written by Daisy Ruth