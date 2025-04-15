The Story So Far: Naomi Vs. Jade Cargill At WWE WrestleMania 41

Jade Cargill and Naomi's feud is set up to be one of the most vitriolic contests to look forward to at WWE WrestleMania 41, and it's also a historic one. For the first time ever, two women will battle at WrestleMania in a traditional singles match without a championship on the line. Focusing on that milestone, however, is somewhat missing the trees for the forest — the feud between Cargill and Naomi has nothing to do with women's representation and everything to do with jealousy, hatred, and violence.

Cargill and Naomi's match at WrestleMania 41 will be the second time the two women appear alongside each other at "The Showcase of the Immortals," and yet, their upcoming match in Vegas could not be more different than their last. Just how did two former best friends and teammates turn into bitter and violent rivals? As the days count down to Cargill and Naomi's first-ever singles encounter, this is The Story So Far.