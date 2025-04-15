The Story So Far: Naomi Vs. Jade Cargill At WWE WrestleMania 41
Jade Cargill and Naomi's feud is set up to be one of the most vitriolic contests to look forward to at WWE WrestleMania 41, and it's also a historic one. For the first time ever, two women will battle at WrestleMania in a traditional singles match without a championship on the line. Focusing on that milestone, however, is somewhat missing the trees for the forest — the feud between Cargill and Naomi has nothing to do with women's representation and everything to do with jealousy, hatred, and violence.
Cargill and Naomi's match at WrestleMania 41 will be the second time the two women appear alongside each other at "The Showcase of the Immortals," and yet, their upcoming match in Vegas could not be more different than their last. Just how did two former best friends and teammates turn into bitter and violent rivals? As the days count down to Cargill and Naomi's first-ever singles encounter, this is The Story So Far.
Cargill's WWE arrival changes the game
Cargill made headlines when her AEW to WWE transfer led to a critically-acclaimed WWE debut at the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match, with Cargill scoring three eliminations in eleven minutes. Despite eliminating Naomi near the end of her Rumble stint, Cargill immediately allied herself with Naomi and Belair in the post-Rumble build for WrestleMania 40, and overcame Damage CTRL's Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai in Cargill's debut WrestleMania match. Things continued to look up for the trio, as a series of victories culminated in Belair and Cargill claiming the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Backlash 2024. Belair and Cargill subsequently dominated the tag division, all with Naomi as their trusted ally and friend. The sky was the limit — that is, until Cargill was found wrecked on top of a car after a backstage attack.
Belair, distraught at the thought of losing her titles, was quickly comforted by Naomi, who offered to replace Cargill as Belair's tag partner. Belair accepted, but as the two continued to reign as the tag champions, Belair became fixated on revealing the identity of Cargill's attacker. Months went by with apparently no leads, until finally it seemed as though the culprits had been identified in the form of Judgment Day members Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.
The truth comes out in the Elimination Chamber
Belair found her true answer, however, at Elimination Chamber 2025, when Cargill's music hit just as Naomi was about to lock up with Liv Morgan. Cargill stormed into the pod, quickly began to throw hands — not at Morgan, but at Naomi. Belair screamed as Cargill beat Naomi down to eventually remove her from the match. On the following episode of "WWE SmackDown," Belair confronted Naomi, who tearfully admitted that she had sidelined Cargill. As Belair abandoned Naomi, Naomi completely unraveled, calling Belair an "ungrateful b****" while wishing she had pushed Cargill "harder and sooner." Cargill returned to "SmackDown" to respond in kind, laying out Naomi with Jaded.
Naomi, now with a more unhinged demeanor, has been at Cargill's throat for the past few weeks on "SmackDown." Their animosity came to a head on the April 4 episode of "SmackDown," when Nick Aldis made Naomi and Cargill's match official for WrestleMania 41. As of writing, no stipulations have been offered for the match, and Belair has mainly stayed away from their ongoing feud as she prepares to challenge for the WWE Women's World Championship on "WWE Raw." Even without the added elements, however, Cargill and Naomi's match is looking to be one of the most emotional WrestleMania matches to date.