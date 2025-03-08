Bianca Belair Shattered By Jade Cargill's Attacker On WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair finally got her answer as to who really attacked Jade Cargill and took her out for months on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown." Cargill returned at Elimination Chamber and took out Naomi instead of Liv Morgan, despite Belair and Naomi seeing footage that put Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the vicinity of the backstage attack in November. After an emotional segment where Belair called out Naomi, her former tag team partner finally admitted she took out Cargill and wished she would have done it sooner.

Belair came out to address the crowd and said she should be over-the-moon since she's going to WrestleMania after winning the Chamber, but it's hard when her friends are fighting and she had no answers. Belair called out Naomi, who came out in a bedazzled neck brace, and the pair went back and forth. Naomi kept skirting the question and said Belair needed to focus on WrestleMania and they needed to focus on getting the tag titles back. Belair continued to ask Naomi if she attacked Cargill and demanded a simple "yes" or "no" answer.

Naomi admitted to taking out Cargill because she felt like she was piggybacking off Belair's success. She said she did it for them, because it was always supposed to be Naomi and Belair. Belair started to walk up the ramp and Naomi continued to yell after her and called her an "ungrateful b****" and said she wished she would have pushed Cargill harder and sooner. Cargill was seen pulling up backstage on the tron behind Belair. She stormed down to the ring and beat down Naomi once again. She hit a Jaded and bad mouthed Naomi in the center of the ring to end the segment.