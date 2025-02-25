Liv Morgan And Raquel Rodriguez Win WWE Women's Tag Titles For Historic Third Time

In the main event of "WWE Raw", Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made history when they defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi to become three time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They secured a title shot last week after Belair and Naomi confronted them about allegedly attacking Jade Cargill.

As soon as the bell rang, the champs attacked their opponents. In the early part of the match, Belair and Naomi were in control and proved why they're a great tag team. Morgan and Rodriguez eventually turned things in their favor when Rodriguez tripped Belair when the ref had his back turned and she sent Belair into the barricades. Belair set up for the KOD, but Rodriguez escaped and tagged in Morgan, who then delivered an assisted Codebreaker.

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio got involved several times. First, he distracted the ref. Later in the match, he put Morgan's leg on the rope when the ref wasn't looking. Belair tried to send Rodriguez into the announce table, but she reversed and sent Belair into the mat. Naomi attempted to roll up Morgan, but she kicked out. She kicked Mysterio in the head and tried to fly off the ropes. Rodriguez sent her face first into the turnbuckle, allowing Morgan to get a pinfall. The new champs celebrated with Mysterio as pyro went off.