WWE Raw Live Coverage 2/24 - Women's Tag Team & Women's Intercontinental Titles On The Line, New Day Faces LWO

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on February 24, 2025, coming to you live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio!

Lyra Valkyria will be putting the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line for the first time since becoming the inaugural titleholder as she defends against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai. Kai defeated Ivy Nile during last week's edition of "Raw" in order to secure her spot in tonight's match as Valkyria watched on from ringside.

Another championship will be up for grabs, as Naomi and Bianca Belair put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson on the January 28 edition of "WWE NXT" as they defend against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Belair and Naomi have been looking to seek retribution against the Judgment Day members ever since "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis showed them footage of Morgan and Rodriguez walking away as Jade Cargill was loaded into an ambulance following a brutal attack last fall.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will be going head-to-head with Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in tag team competition. The New Day members took out Rey Mysterio two weeks ago on "Raw" after he came up short against Logan Pau, prompting Wilde, Del Toro, and Dragon Lee to blindside Kingston and Woods last week after they had some choice words about Rey.

Elsewhere, Penta will be colliding with Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser in a Triple Threat Match. The three men have had no shortage of issues with one another over the course of the past little while, culminating last week when they found themselves involved in a brawl after Penta had defeated Dunne in singles action.

Additionally, CM Punk, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and the aforementioned Paul have something on their minds to share as they are set to face each other, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and John Cena in the Men's Elimination Chamber this coming Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will also be appearing on tonight's show to address IYO SKY as she prepares to defend her title against her on next week's edition of "Raw", as will GUNTHER while he readies to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against the winner of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania 41.