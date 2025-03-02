Jade Cargill Returns, Destroys Naomi To Kick Off WWE Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Jade Cargill is back with a vengeance after returning to WWE at Elimination Chamber on Saturday and she seemingly took out who she believed laid her out in a backstage attack in November ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames. Cargill's music hit before the Chamber match started and Naomi and Liv Morgan were set to kick off the match. Rather than attack Morgan, who was shown in a video placing her and Raquel Rodriguez in the vicinity of the attack, she took out Naomi in a vicious manner.

Cargill battered Naomi throughout the structure and kicked her directly into Bianca Belair's pod, who was shown screaming and crying for Naomi. Officials were able to get Cargill away from Naomi and she stormed to the back. Naomi was taken out of the arena on a stretcher and it was announced she wouldn't be able to compete in the Chamber. Belair was the next person in the match out of a pod to take on Morgan, and she immediately ran to the Chamber door to watch Naomi be stretchered up the ramp.

The mystery of who attacked Cargill had been going on for weeks, with Morgan and Rodriguez adamant they had nothing to do with it. Naomi had taken over Cargill's spot alongside Belair as Women's Tag Team Champions. The pair lost the belts to Morgan and Rodriguez on "WWE Raw" on Monday.