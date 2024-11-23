WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 11/22 - Stratton & LeRae Face Bayley & Naomi, Women's US Title Tournament Continues

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on November 22, 2024, coming to you live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah!

The next competitor to advance in the tournament to crown the first ever Women's United States Championship will be determined tonight, as Chelsea Green collides with a returning Blair Davenport and one half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match. Bayley advanced in the tournament during last week's edition of "SmackDown" when she defeated Candice LeRae and B-Fab in another Triple Threat Match.

Advertisement

Speaking of Bayley and LeRae, they will be in action as the former teams with longtime friend Naomi and the latter joins forces with Women's Money In The Bank briefcase holder Tiffany Stratton. This won't be the last time that the four women will be facing each other in the ring, as Bayley and Naomi along with the aforementioned Belair, the other half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill, and Rhea Ripley will be taking on LeRae, Stratton, Women's Champion Nia Jax, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez in the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivior Series: WarGames on November 30.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be meeting with former friend turned bitter rival Kevin Owens tonight. Rhodes made it clear to "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis last week that he would stop at nothing until he got his hands on Kevin Owens after he attacked Randy Orton despite Aldis' objections for him not to escalate things further.

Advertisement

Coming off a successful defense against Berto last week, LA Knight will be putting the United States Championship on the line once again tonight as he goes head-to-head with Berto's Legado Del Fantasma stablemate Santos Escobar. Knight found himself involved in a tense verbal exchange with Escobar in the moments before Berto challenged him for his title.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the brawl between The Bloodline, Bronson Reed, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and The Usos last week.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves then greet audiences at home as The Bloodline and Reed make their way out to the ring.