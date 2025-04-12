WWE Reveals Full WrestleMania 41 Cards For Both Nights Ahead Of SmackDown Main Event

The match cards for both nights of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada next Saturday and Sunday were officially revealed alongside their respective graphics on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday. The main events of both nights had already been determined, with the triple threat pitting CM Punk (with Paul Heyman at his side), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins against each other on night one, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes taking on Elimination Chamber winner John Cena main eventing night two.

Night one will feature two non-titles matches where Naomi will take on Jade Cargill in a grudge match and Rey Mysterio will also face El Grande Americano. Four championships will be defended on night one, including United States Champion LA Knight defending against Jacob Fatu, the War Raiders putting their World Tag Team Championships on the line against New Day, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER defending his gold against Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso, and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton taking on Charlotte Flair.

Night two will also feature two non-title matches when AJ Styles clashes with Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre takes on Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight. Bayley and Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championships and the triple threat featuring Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship will also be on the second night of WrestleMania. Bron Breakker will defend his Intercontinental Championship in a fatal four-way match against Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor.