Hardcore Stipulation Added To Drew McIntyre Vs. Damian Priest At WWE WrestleMania 41
Drew McIntyre confirmed his match against Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41 that was made official earlier this week will be a Sin City Street Fight. Reports of the stipulation being added to a match on the WrestleMania card began to float around online ahead of the show, and McIntyre confirmed it during a promo on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday.
Priest and McIntyre were set to have a face-to-face on "SmackDown," but McIntyre attacked his WrestleMania opponent from behind as he was walking down the ramp to the ring. Officials separated the men and McIntyre cut a promo in the ring, where he also announced he was 100% cleared and took of the eyepatch he had been wearing since getting glass in his eye after Priest sent him crashing through a windshield backstage weeks ago.
"The Archer of Infamy" then made his way back out to the ring and the pair started to brawl once again. McIntyre hit Priest with a Future Shock DDT on the stairs to end the segment, with "The Scottish Warrior" standing tall as officials checked on Priest.