Major Stipulation Reportedly Being Added To WWE WrestleMania 41 Match On SmackDown

By Miles Schneiderman
Paul Levesque speaking into a microphone Wwe/Getty Images

A WWE WrestleMania 41 match is reportedly getting an upgrade in the form of a major stipulation — one specific to the show's location of Las Vegas. According to supposed insider WrestleVotes, one contest currently set for the Mania card will end up being a "Sin City Street Fight." WrestleVotes reported the new development on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said the stipulation should be announced on tonight's "WWE SmackDown," which is ongoing as of this writing.

There was no information provided by WrestleVotes on which match might be getting the stipulation. "SmackDown" has so far opened with Randy Orton demanding a match at WrestleMania as a replacement for his canceled bout against the injured Kevin Owens, being confronted by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, and finally agreeing to a tag team match later tonight with men's United States Champion LA Knight as his tag team partner. Knight will take on Sikoa's and Tonga's cousin and stablemate, Jacob Fatu, in a match for his title at WrestleMania.

