Major Stipulation Reportedly Being Added To WWE WrestleMania 41 Match On SmackDown

A WWE WrestleMania 41 match is reportedly getting an upgrade in the form of a major stipulation — one specific to the show's location of Las Vegas. According to supposed insider WrestleVotes, one contest currently set for the Mania card will end up being a "Sin City Street Fight." WrestleVotes reported the new development on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said the stipulation should be announced on tonight's "WWE SmackDown," which is ongoing as of this writing.

WrestleMania Sunday is set to feature a "Sin City" Street Fight according to sources. That match should be announced tonight on SmackDown. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 11, 2025

There was no information provided by WrestleVotes on which match might be getting the stipulation. "SmackDown" has so far opened with Randy Orton demanding a match at WrestleMania as a replacement for his canceled bout against the injured Kevin Owens, being confronted by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, and finally agreeing to a tag team match later tonight with men's United States Champion LA Knight as his tag team partner. Knight will take on Sikoa's and Tonga's cousin and stablemate, Jacob Fatu, in a match for his title at WrestleMania.