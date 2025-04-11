WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 4/11 - Cody Rhodes Returns, McIntyre & Priest Showdown

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on April 11 live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois!

We're just eight days away from "WrestleMania" weekend. The Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes will return to the blue brand ahead of his highly anticipated match with John Cena.

After his long-awaited debut last week, Rey Fénix looks to continue his winning ways when he takes on Berto.

A few weeks ago, Damian Priest put Drew McIntyre through a car windshield. Tonight, they come face-to-face.

Last week, Nick Aldis announced a gauntlet match after speaking with RAW GM, Adam Pearce. The winner of the match will face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at "WrestleMania 41" for the women's tag titles.