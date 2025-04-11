Planned Women's Tag Title Challengers For WWE WrestleMania Reportedly Revealed

Tonight on "WWE SmackDown," six teams are set to compete in a Gauntlet match to determine who will be challenging Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 41. Teams from both "SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" will compete in the number one contender's match, and according to Ibou on a recent episode of the "WrestlePurists," podcast, the planned winners are expected to be from the red brand. Ibou also provided an update regarding Randy Orton's WrestleMania status after Kevin Owens was ruled out of their match due to a neck injury, as well as other plans for "SmackDown" tonight.

"Expect Liv's opponent at Mania to be Lyra [Valkyria] and Bayley. Expect them to be their WrestleMania opponents. Expect a stipulation to be added this Friday to one of the existing WrestleMania matches ... beyond that, we'll see what they end up doing with Randy. I hadn't heard anything as of yesterday as to who his opponent is going to be but I'd imagine they're going to decide and set that up on Friday. They're going to have a meeting about it ... I'd imagine PWInsider is probably going to get the drop on that one."

Along with the Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, the other five teams set the compete in the Gauntlet match tonight include Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, B-Fab and Michin, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven, and Natalya and Maxxine Dupri.

