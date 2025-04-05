Nick Aldis Announces Match To Determine WWE WrestleMania 41 Women's Tag Challengers

"WrestleMania" is just weeks away and it's going to get even bigger. During "WWE Smackdown", Nick Aldis made a huge announcement after speaking with Adam Pearce; there will be a gauntlet match for the Women's Tag Titles. The winner of next week's match will face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at "The Show of Shows".

No participants have been announced yet. Morgan and Rodriguez became the first ever three time Women's Tag Champions on the February 25 episode of "WWE RAW" when they defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi. The champions have not defended their titles since winning them. Their first two title reigns lasted a combined total of 55 days.

This will be the first time that the women's tag titles have been defended at "The Showcase of the Immortals" since WrestleMania 38 when Naomi and Sasha Banks defeated champions Queen Zelina and Carmella, Shayna Baszler and Natalya, and Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan in a Fatal 4-Way. The titles were also defended at WrestleMania 35, 36, and 37.