Spoiler: WWE SmackDown Debut Opponent For Rey Fenix Tonight Reportedly Revealed

After much speculation over the last week, Rey Fenix's opponent for his "WWE SmackDown" debut has reportedly been revealed. According to WrestleVotes on X (formerly Twitter) Fenix will be taking one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, Nathan Frazer. After a few weeks of teases following AEW President Tony Khan allowing him out of his AEW contract, Fenix's debut was confirmed for Friday on last week's episode of "SmackDown."

WWE started airing teases for Fenix back on March 14 and the following week, reports of his signing emerged. Fenix and his brother, former Lucha Bros tag team partner turned "WWE Raw" star Penta, both experienced issues when trying to leave AEW when word got out the brothers were planning to go to WWE. Khan reportedly added injury time to Fenix's contract to stop him from leaving the company and getting to WWE to reunite with his brother, and Fenix aired his grievances on social media. Khan finally relented and let Fenix out of his deal at the beginning of March.

As for Frazer, he and his tag team partner Axiom have held the NXT Tag Team Championships for over 200 days in their second title reign, despite near constant teases of dissension between the pair. As of this writing, there is no word on if Frazer is being calling up to the main roster or if this is a one-off appearance. Axiom appeared on "WWE Raw" to take on World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in his native Spain last month.