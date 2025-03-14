Spoiler: WWE NXT Star Arrives To Battle World Heavyweight Champ GUNTHER On SmackDown

Gunther faced a surprise "WWE NXT" star during "WWE SmackDown."

Friday's show emanated from Barcelona, Spain, as part of the WWE's European tour over the next few weeks, and aired at 3 PM ET for those watching internationally while retaining its usual 8 PM ET start for the USA.

Gunther come down to the ring in his ring gear to cut a promo. He played to the Catalan capital's rivalry with Madrid as he said he would have rather been there, then running down his WrestleMania challenger Jey Uso. He continued to compare Uso to NXT Tag Team Champion, Axiom, by the name he formerly wrestled under, A-Kid, prompting the cheer of those who understood the reference in the crowd. Gunther then called Axiom out for a match, which the "Spanish Sensation" obliged to by making his entrance, once again to the cheer of his countrymen.

They then proceeded to have a remarkably physical match, more in line with the hard-hitting style they both employed in "WWE NXT UK," with Axiom making use of his smaller stature and speed to counter Gunther's power. When the "Ring General" did get his hands on Axiom, he laid into him with stiff and audibly loud chops, but would eat a Golden Ratio for a close near-fall and almost faded while trapped in the Ring of Saturn submission. Gunther managed to break free, decking Axiom with a powerbomb and a lariat before yet another powerbomb to get the pinfall. After the bell had rung, he locked Axiom in a sleeper hold to choke him out as referees and officials pleaded with him to stop.