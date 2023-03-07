GUNTHER Names Ilja Dragunov And Axiom As Two WWE NXT Talents To Keep An Eye On

Speaking with Peter Rosenberg on the "Cheap Heat" podcast, current WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER praised Ilja Dragunov and AXIOM as two "WWE NXT" talents fans need to pay close attention to. "I think obviously, Ilja Dragunov, he's in NXT now, has unlimited potential. Like a fantastic wrestler but also a very intense character, very outstanding character," said the Ring General. "AXIOM on NXT is an amazing talent that I can see doing a lot of things."

During their time in "NXT UK," all three men were pillars of the brand. In one of the most physically brutal matches of all time, GUNTHER (then known as WALTER) and Dragunov took each other to the limit in their championship match that aired on October 29, 2020. After 25 minutes of intense action that left both men bloodied, bruised, and battered, Dragunov's body had enough as he passed out while trapped in WALTER's rear naked choke sleeper hold. The rematch occurred 10 months later in front of a live crowd at NXT Takeover 36. This time, Dragunov made WALTER tap out to a standing rear naked choke sleeper hold to become the fourth "NXT UK" Champion.

In November 2020, AXIOM (then known as A-Kid) defeated Trent Seven in the finals of an eight-man tournament to become the inaugural Heritage Cup champion. The following month, A-Kid challenged WALTER for the "NXT UK" Championship, which was dismissively accepted. The 14-minute championship match aired on January 14, 2021, and showed the versatility of both wrestlers as they flawlessly incorporated the size, strength, and speed difference into the story of the match.

