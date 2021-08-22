Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Takeover 36 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Our live coverage starts at 7:30pm ET with the Pre-Show.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Karrion Kross (c)

NXT UK Title Match

Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Million Dollar Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight (c)

If Grimes loses, WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase will be forced to work as Knight’s butler.

The Undisputed Finale: Cole vs. O’Reilly III

2 of 3 Falls Match

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

– First Fall, chosen by O’Reilly: Pinfall or Submission

– Second Fall, chosen by Cole: Street Fight

– Third fall, if necessary, chosen by NXT General Manager William Regal: Steel Cage

Pre-Show Match

Ridge Holland vs. Trey Baxter