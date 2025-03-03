Backstage Update On Rey Fenix's AEW Status

After months of fans witnessing the tumultuous relationship between Rey Fenix and AEW, there has been an update on the former International Champion's status with the company. On Monday afternoon, "Wrestling Observer Radio's" Dave Meltzer reported that Fenix has been removed from AEW's website and has been released from his contract.

Reports initially suggested that Fenix was set to leave AEW with his real-life brother and tag team partner Penta, who made his WWE debut this past January. However, AEW President Tony Khan added more injury time to Fenix's contract to refrain him from leaving the company and reuniting with his brother. This led Fenix to air his frustrations on social media, where he expressed being angry with how Khan handled his contract, and claimed AEW ignored him when in need of a doctor to recover from injuries that he sustained last May.

It was reported last November that Fenix would be under contract with AEW well into 2025, after Khan continued to add injury time onto the contracts of both "Lucha Brothers" to avoid the possibility of either star jumping ship to WWE. However, with Penta's deal expiring at the end of 2024, it allowed him to explore other options while Fenix was still left under contract in AEW.

Meltzer mentioned that Fenix is expected to be WWE bound as soon as possible, and although AEW has yet to confirm Fenix's release, Meltzer believes his removal from the roster page indicates that he has been let go. Fenix now joins Ricky Starks, now known as Ricky Saints in WWE, Malakai Black and Miro as the latest stars who have recently been released from AEW.