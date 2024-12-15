Dave Meltzer Details Fractured Relationship Between Rey Fenix & AEW

Rey Fenix has been angrily tweeting about his experience in AEW after the company added injury time to his contract, meaning the former World Tag Team Champion could not leave at the same time as his brother Penta El Zero Miedo. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Fenix's latest outbursts are possibly related to him trying to force AEW's hand in firing him, therefore freeing him from his contract, which could have up to an extra year of injury time added to it.

"I think right now Fenix is looking at being fired," Meltzer wrote. "I've had discussions with WWE talent in this situation who came up with some wild ideas to get fired so they could go elsewhere but I can also say and there is precedent that it doesn't work and they don't get fired."

According to Meltzer, both WWE and AEW forbid talent from tweeting negatively about the company like Fenix. Fenix's main complaint has been that he has been forced to book appointments and get treatment for the injury on his own, which while standard practice in AEW, has also been a sticking point with talent in the past, including CM Punk.

Fenix's brother Penta's contract has already expired and the former World Tag Team Champion is said to be of interest to WWE. Both brothers were said to be favored by WWE, but Fenix's injury time meant they wouldn't be able to come to WWE as a package, as has been the case for most of their career.