AEW Star Claims He Was Ignored For Months While Needing A Doctor

At one point, AEW was considered to be the better place for talent, with many of the stars who left WWE going there and singing the promotion's praises. However, over the past two years, the narrative has begun to shift with stars coming out and claiming that they were mistreated by management within the promotion.

Rey Fenix is the latest star to seemingly criticize the promotion, after the drawn-out debacle surrounding the status of his and brother Penta El Zero Miedo's AEW contracts. Fenix will have to continue competing in the promotion well into next year to make up for his injury time. The former AEW International Champion recently claimed that he had suffered what he described as "inhumane treatment," and has now followed this up with what could likely be what he was referring to.

"I needed a doctor and you ignored me for months," Fenix posted on X (formerly Twitter). This isn't the first time the company's medical protocols have raised questions, as CM Punk claimed AEW didn't pay his medical bills, prompting Tony Khan to respond.

Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone has since claimed that on November 20, his sources in AEW allegedly claimed that Tony Khan finding out about the Lucha Brothers' reported WWE jump was fake news. However, he noted that there is another reason why the brothers decided to leave, which will be revealed at some point. Fenix commented on Featherstone's report, seemingly corroborating his claim, writing, "So far the most accurate comment."

At this stage, Fenix is still signed to AEW, so it's still unclear whether he'll face any consequences for his posts on social media. Furthermore, it's still unclear why the star opted to break his silence to an extent while still under contract.