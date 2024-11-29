Update On When Rey Fenix's AEW Contract Will Reportedly Expire

Former AEW World Tag Team and World Trios Champions, The Lucha Brothers, have been rumored to be set for debuts in WWE once their current deals expire, but the two have notably faced several setbacks that have hindered what could have been a debut this year. According to a report from "Fightful Select" on the contract status of both men, Penta El Zero M's deal with AEW will be expiring soon, but Rey Fenix's will not. Fightful further alleged that Penta's contract will actually be coming up next week, which will allow the star to compete anywhere else, potentially even making his WWE debut without his brother.

Unfortunately for Fenix, his deal with AEW is far from over, and due to his extended time away because of all the injuries he's sustained across his run with the promotion, Fightful claims their sources assert that he'll be signed to AEW well into 2025. This notably confirms the rumors that were spread in regards to the deals of both brothers months ago. Interestingly, Fightful further claimed that AEW purposely added The Lucha Brothers' injury times to their contracts after finding out about their plans to jump ship to WWE.

Additionally, the report lastly said that there have been no confirmed creative plans for Fenix, but at one point the Death Triangle were planned to win the AEW World Trios Championship again during this year's All In. Considering that Fenix will be signed well into next year, AEW might have a chance to change the star's mind with a creative route he'd be interested in, but only time will tell.