Backstage Report On Original Plans For Trios Titles At AEW All In 2024

This past Sunday's All In event included a chaotic four-way ladder match for the AEW World Trios Championship. When the madness ended, PAC and the Blackpool Combat Club stood victorious, the Newcastle wrestler finally getting his "Wembley Moment" after missing last year's show. According to "Wrestling Observer Radio," PAC's moment had been a plan, regardless of which team he was to team with.

Advertisement

"PAC, Penta and Fenix were originally scheduled to win the match," Dave Meltzer revealed. Penta El Ciero Miedo and Rey Fenix, PAC's Death Triangle partners, are likely heading to WWE sometime in the near future, ruling them out for a big Wembley win, but PAC's moment remained, as the former International Champion was also on hand with the Blackpool Combat Club to celebrate Bryan Danielson's world title win in the main event.

"He has been sort of unofficially been added to [The Blackpool Combat Club]," Meltzer's co-host Bryan Alvarez said of the All In finale. PAC had initially won a shot at the International Championship earlier this summer, but the feud between MJF and Will Ospreay put PAC's challenge on the back burner. PAC has still yet to receive that match, which likely puts him in line to challenge Ospreay, who regained the title at All In from MJF. The reign marks PAC's second with the Trios Title, as he held the title previously alongside Death Triangle comrades Penta and Fenix. He has been signed with AEW since the company's founding in 2019, appearing at the very first rally in Jacksonville, FL.

Advertisement