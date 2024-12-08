AEW's Rey Fenix Promises To 'Speak My Truth,' Calls Out 'Inhumane Treatment' In Posts

Former AEW International Champion Rey Fenix is currently being held behind his brother Pentagon Jr, as Penta enters free agency with the expiration of his AEW contract. Fenix's contract has had time added due to injury time, meaning Fenix cannot join his brother for some time.

"I will speak my truth," Fenix said in reply to a fan comment about how poorly some feel Fenix has been treated by the company. Fenix went further with a cryptic tweet some hours later. "No one stays in a place where they received inhumane treatment."

Penta is likely to start with WWE at some point, with rumors circulating prior to Fenix's extension that plans had already been drawn up for the former AEW World Tag Team Champions once their time with AEW was up. AEW President Tony Khan then exercised his option to recoup the injury time that Fenix has had over the course of his time with AEW. Both Fenix and Penta were AEW originals so to speak, as both men were among the initial batch of signings at the company's initial launch in 2019. The brothers debuted at the second AEW rally in Las Vegas. During the course of their tenure they feuded with The Young Bucks and eventually joined up with PAC as Death Triangle. The Death Triangle faction broke up earlier this year, amidst Fenix and Penta's contract issues, as well as PAC joining the Blackpool Combat Club, now known as The Deathriders. It is not clear when Fenix's contract will finally expire, just that it won't be until 2025.