Penta Reportedly A Free Agent After AEW Deal Expires, Rey Fenix Still Under Contract

Penta El Zero Miedo is no longer All Elite. Per Fightful Select, Penta's contract with AEW has officially expired, and the luchador is now "effectively a free agent." This report is based off of news "heard within the company," and it's unclear whether Penta or AEW will make an official statement regarding the luchador's departure. Penta will not be joined by his brother and Lucha Bros teammate, Rey Fenix, in his AEW departure, as the latter has had his AEW contract amended to include injury time. Fenix is projected to be AEW talent for nearly another year.

The Lucha Bros have been completely absent from AEW programming since August 2024, when it was initially reported that both men had been in contact with WWE. Why Penta initially entered conversations with WWE has yet to be disclosed. While their conversations may imply strained relations between the luchador and AEW, it has been reported that Penta, Fenix, and former Death Triangle member PAC were in contention to win the AEW Trios Championships at All In prior to the contract debacle. However, all creative plans for Penta seem to have been cancelled after reports of his conversation with WWE surfaced.

Initial reports believed that Penta and Fenix were WWE-bound, but Fightful Select has reported that WWE had not mentioned the duo "in an official capacity" as recently as November 25. While a WWE entry seems unlikely for Penta, it is reported that multiple independent promotions have expressed "heavy interest" in booking Penta for "marquee matches." Further information, such as whether Penta is under any non-compete clause or the names of said interest promotions, has yet to be disclosed. The future of the Lucha Bros is also uncertain, with any information regarding Fenix's intentions post-AEW contract expiration unavailable at this time.