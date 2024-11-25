Update On Penta El Zero Miedo's Future With AEW

Back in August, it became apparent that Penta El Zero M was out the door in AEW, and believed to be WWE bound after his contract expired. Since then, however, there's been very little news about Penta's contract status, with the luchador only saying "his present" was with AEW when asked, while reports also emerged that his brother, Rey Fenix, was having time tacked onto his AEW deal, preventing the duo from reforming the Lucha Brothers for at least a little while.

Now, it appears at least one domino will fall with this story. Fightful Select reports that Penta will officially become a free agent next week, as his AEW contract is finally set to expire. The luchador is expected to depart AEW, barring some unforeseen changes. While Penta's deal was reportedly up in the early fall, previous reports had suggested that he, like Fenix, also had timed added to his contract due to injury time.

Naturally, the expectation from those in the industry is that Penta will wind up in WWE, but while it is believed they will be interested, Fightful noted no one in WWE had ever mentioned Penta "in an official capacity." If Penta isn't brought into WWE, or is waiting for Fenix to be able to join him, he will still have plenty of interest from independent promotions, several of which are looking to use the luchador once he becomes available.

While Penta's US status has remained up in the air, the former AEW Tag Team and Trios Champion had been keeping active in Mexico, especially in late July and early August. Since a September match with former AAA star DMT Azul, however, Penta has been inactive from the ring, only making non-wrestling appearances during that time.