Report: Lucha Brothers Expected To Leave AEW And Sign With WWE, All In Match Canceled

The luchador market could be about to welcome two new free agents, but they might not be free agents for long. According to a report from WrestlePurists, AEW's Lucha Brothers are not expected to renew their contracts when they expire. As for Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo's next destination, there is an overwhelming belief within AEW that the two luchadors are WWE-bound.

WrestlingPurists' Ibou broke the news on their' post-SummerSlam livestream and included details about the Lucha Brothers' immediate plans, especially in regards to AEW's upcoming All In pay-per-view. The Lucha Brothers were slated for a match alongside fellow Death Triangle member PAC against The Patriarchy for the World Trios Championship at Wembley Stadium. However, according to WrestlePurists, that plan has since been scrapped following news of Lucha Brothers' intentions to leave the company; the plan now is reportedly to run a triple threat trios title match involving The Patriarchy, the Bang Bang Gang, and House of Black. This match has yet to be announced in any official capacity, but the three teams have been feuding on AEW programming.

"When the [All In] match got canceled, I asked around internally ... multiple sources within AEW towards me basically made it clear to me that the Lucha Brothers are expected to depart AEW at the end of their contract," Ibou said. "Some of them speculated that WWE was the destination, others outright said to me that it was a formality."

Previous reports have indicated WWE has interest in Penta, whose contract is expected to expire within the next two months. While there have been no reports of WWE's interest towards Fenix, it's been speculated that Fenix's injury caused his AEW contract to be extended, and that WWE would sign both Fenix and Penta as a unit.