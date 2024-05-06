AEW's Rey Fenix Seemingly Injured Again Following Recent Return On Collision

Former AEW International Champion Rey Fenix returned to action on the April 27 edition of "AEW Collision," wrestling for the first time in six months after being sidelined with injuries. AEW President Tony Khan has already revealed that Fenix being cleared for the first time since October 2023 was a welcome surprise, and immediately put him in the ring with The Beast Mortos, whom he defeated. Now, however, Fenix's medical status is suddenly unclear once again.

Fenix was meant to be performing at House of Glory's Cinco de Mayo event in New Work on May 5 against his brother, Penta El Zero Miedo. Shortly beforehand, Penta took to the ring to explain to the audience that his brother wasn't medically cleared to compete, leading Penta to main event the card against TNA star Laredo Kid, instead. No details have been revealed as to the nature of Fenix' injury or how long he could be on the shelf this time.

Fenix admitted in January 2024 that the injury he sustained in 2023 was the worst one he's ever had to deal with, which turned out to be an old injury that had been re-aggravated in his AEW International Championship win over Jon Moxley at that year's "Grand Slam" edition of "AEW Dynamite." Fenix is still advertised to appear at the Hit The Lights event on June 1, an event he himself is running with his brother in the same venue that used to host the "Lucha Underground" tapings in California, but that appearance could be in jeopardy if he's indeed injured again.

