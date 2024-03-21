AEW's Lucha Brothers Set To Hold Independent Show In Former Lucha Underground Venue

The year is 2014, the independent wrestling scene is starting to hit a hot streak, and there is a gap in the TV market for a wrestling show the likes of which no one had ever seen. Enter, Lucha Underground, a promotion modeled more on a Robert Rodriguez movie (who helped produce the show) and less on a traditional wrestling program. The promotion's TV show that aired on the El Rey Network between 2014 and 2018 became a cult classic for its unique style, while also being remembered for introducing the American audience to luchadores that have since gone to achieve great things.

Two of the company's greatest exports, AEW's Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, The Lucha Brothers, haven't forgotten about where they got their big stateside break, which is why they announced via Instagram that they will be holding a special event at the legendary Lucha Underground Temple in Boyle Heights, California on June 1. The show will be hosted under the Republic of Lucha umbrella, the company owned by The Lucha Brothers, with the event being the seventh held under the ROL banner since 2022. Tickets go on sale March 22, with Fenix and the Republic of Lucha account on Instagram claiming that the event will sell out before bell time.

2024 has been largely uneventful for the former AEW and ROH World Tag Team Champions thus far. Penta has featured sporadically on AEW TV, and has only just reunited with a returning PAC after the Englishman spent the majority of 2023 out with an injury. As for Fenix, he hasn't featured on AEW TV since October 2023, as his reign with the International Championship ended abruptly due to mounting injuries. Fenix is slated to return to action in the near future, and with a return to the Lucha Underground Temple on the horizon, perhaps AEW fans will be able to see him return before June 1.