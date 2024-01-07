Popular AEW Star Expected To Return From Injury Soon

A former AEW World Trios Champion will return soon, according to Dave Meltzer, who confirmed the news on a recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio." The AEW star in question is PAC, who has been out of action since July with an undisclosed injury.

Also, earlier this week, his Death Triangle partner, Penta El Zero Miedo, during a virtual signing with Highspots, said that PAC would be returning soon to the promotion. It was back in August on an episode of "AEW Rampage," that Tony Schiavone announced that PAC would be out of action for some time.

PAC's last match was a win over Gravity on the July 26, 2023 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Days before that, he unsuccessfully tried to win the ROH World Title from then-champion Claudio Castagnoli. It's worth mentioning that July was when PAC returned to AEW from a nose injury that occurred in January — during a Best of Seven Series for the AEW World Trios Titles. His return match from that injury was on the July 19 episode of "Dynamite," where he teamed with the Blackpool Combat Club and Konosuke Takeshita to face the Golden Elite in a Blood and Guts match.

PAC has been with the promotion since January 2019. Besides being an AEW World Trios Champion with Miedo and Rey Fenix from September 2022 to January 2023, PAC is also the first AEW International Champion, then known as the AEW All-Atlantic Title. He held the title for over 100 days before losing it to Orange Cassidy in October 2022. Cassidy is once again the AEW International Champion and has been since defeating Fenix this past October.