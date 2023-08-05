AEW Says PAC Is Injured, Will Be Out 'For Quite A While'

AEW says PAC is injured and will be out of action "for quite a while," the latest setback for one of the company's original stars.

The announcement came from Tony Schiavone during Friday night's "Rampage" in a segment recorded at Daily's Place, the location of the episode's Parking Lot Fight main event between Best Friends (Chuck Tayor and Trent Beretta) and the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli.

"PAC is injured," Schiavone reported. "He is not able to compete for quite a while now."

No details were provided on the nature of PAC's injury or when it occurred. He had just returned to AEW programming last month, appearing on "Dynamite" to join the Blackpool Combat Club team for the Blood & Guts match. Following that match, PAC unsuccessfully challenged Castagnoli for the Ring of Honor World Championship at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. The final match of PAC's comeback came on the July 26 episode of "Dynamite," when he defeated Gravity.

Prior to his recent return, PAC had not been seen in the United States since the beginning of the year. That's when he was part of an Escalera De La Muerte match on "Dynamite," the finale of the best-of-seven series between Death Triangle and The Elite for the AEW World Trios Championship. PAC suffered a broken nose during the series, and that kept him on the shelf for the most part into the summer, although he did wrestle at a pair of OTT shows in England and Ireland in March.