AEW Rampage Live Coverage 8/4 - Parking Lot Fight, Anna Jay Takes On Skye Blue And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on August 4, 2023, coming to you from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida!

A huge Parking Lot Fight is slated for tonight, as Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of Blackpool Combat Club collide with Best Friends' Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor. The four men, along with their respective teammates Wheeler Yuta and International Champion Orange Cassidy, found themselves entangled in a brawl following the Triple Threat Anything Goes match between Moxley, Beretta, and Penta El Zero Miedo this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite".

Keith Lee will be returning to action as he joins forces with Matt and Jeff Hardy to take on Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade in trios competition. Lee's last match came on the July 14 episode of "Rampage", in which he teamed up with his Naturally Limitless teammate Dustin Rhodes to defeat Jericho Appreciation Society's "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker.

Speaking of the J.A.S., another member will be in action tonight as Anna Jay goes one-on-one with Skye Blue. The two faced off in a quarter-finals match for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament on the June 23 edition of "Rampage", and Blue was ultimately the one who came out on top.

Additionally, Mogul Embassy's Swerve Strickland and AR Fox will be competing tonight against opponents who have yet to be named.