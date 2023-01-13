Backstage AEW Injury Report Following Death Triangle Vs The Elite Best-Of-Seven

The best of seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle drew to a close this week on "AEW Dynamite" with a main event Ladder Match for the AEW World Trios Championship. It was the inaugural champions who came out on top, as Kenny Omega pulled down the titles to regain the gold for The Elite, winning the series 4-3 overall.

The two teams have been pushing themselves physically throughout the series, and according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Nick Jackson has been dealing with a broken toe since an early match. It is unknown at this point the exact moment or match where he sustained the injury, but he has been hurting ever since, yet somehow managed to perform in subsequent matches despite it being painful to walk. Thankfully, he was able to work through the injury, and it has healed up to the point where he can walk without much discomfort.

Nick's in-ring performances have never faltered throughout the series regardless of the issue, although he was visibly limping later on. Another of the six wrestlers to suffer a visible injury was PAC, who sustained a broken nose early, which is why he was wearing a protective mask throughout the rest of the matches. However, despite putting together seven frantic bouts, including three that featured stipulations and major bumps from everyone involved, there were no serious career-threatening injuries coming out of the series. It remains to be seen what is next for the two teams moving forward, and whether or not Death Triangle will get a rematch for the titles or simply move on to other things.