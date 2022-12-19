Speculation On The Elite's Contract Status With AEW

If Cody Rhodes leaving AEW earlier this year told us anything, it's that being an EVP in the company doesn't guarantee a lifelong commitment to the cause. But could Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, aka The Elite, follow in their former colleague's footsteps?

It was previously reported that Kenny Omega will become a free agent by February 2023. According to Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio," this still seems to be the case, with his contract reportedly set to expire at the end of January. However, it was also noted that Omega is advertised for AEW shows in March, so it's possible that time was added to his current deal due to his most recent injury.

Furthermore, Meltzer believes that Omega could be waiting for Matt and Nick Jackson's contracts to expire before he makes a decision about his future. "I think that they probably all want to expire around the same time, and whatever they do next would be — I mean they could split and make different decisions — but my gut says that they'll probably be a package deal." Last year, the Bucks confirmed that they'd extended their contracts until 2024.

Of course, it's possible that the AEW stars have signed new contracts and that it's being kept top-secret. That said, Meltzer believes that the news would be out there by now if they had signed on the dotted line. "I do not know that there's been a new deal, and I don't think there's been," he reiterated, stating that AEW would probably release the news to the public if they had — similar to what they did when Chris Jericho extended his deal with the promotion back in October.