Backstage Update On Kenny Omega's AEW Contract

Could Kenny Omega follow in Cody Rhodes' footsteps as the next original AEW EVP to leave the upstart promotion for WWE? According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega will be a free agent, in theory, by February 2023.

According to the Observer, Omega signed a four-year contract on February 1, 2019, but has been out of action due to a myriad of injuries since dropping the AEW World Championship to Adam Page last November. As such, "AEW has the contractual right to extend Omega's contract for roughly another nine months," according to the Observer. However, there is no indication one way or another if that is going to happen.

The Observer noted that the precedent for AEW adding time to an injured talent's contract does exist. Apparently, AEW has extended contracts in the past due to injuries talent has suffered. Freezing deals is nothing new in pro wrestling as WWE has done the same when talent gets injured or declines to work, like they reportedly could have done when Sasha Banks and Naomi recently walked out.

While Omega signed a four-year contract in 2019, The Observer reports that the other original roster members signed three-year deals with two-year options. That would mean the Young Bucks, Adam Page, and several others are under contract with AEW until the end of 2023, per The Observer. MJF will also be a free agent on January 1, 2024, something the brash wrestler himself has confirmed on several occasions.

In the meantime, Omega could make his long-awaited return this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" to pursue the AEW World Trios Titles alongside his good friends, Nick & Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks. The Bucks have been teasing Omega's return on social media after their advances to recruit "Hangman" Page last week did not bear fruit. In fact, AEW President Tony Khan has revealed previously that he was holding off on introducing the AEW Trios Titles until Omega's return just so The Elite can reunite and add star power to the tournament. The inaugural champions will be crowned at AEW All Out on September 4.