Ariel Helwani welcomed AEW wrestler MJF to The Ariel Helwani Show this week to talk about a range of topics, including The Salt of the Earth’s contract.

The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner confirmed that his current All Elite Wrestling contract expires on January 1, 2024, and noted that he’s not afraid to stir the pot from now until then.

“So when you’re as talented, as over, and as much of a draw as me, if I want to I can bite off Tony Khan’s fingers. He knows where his bread is buttered,” MJF said. “And if that offends somebody in the locker room, which I know it does, oh well, cry about it. Get more over than me. Oh wait, that’s right, you can’t. Because I’m literally the best talker in the business, and one of the best wrestlers in the history of the business bell to bell.

“Because I don’t just spam moves like I’m in a video game, I make people feel something because I’m going out there to win. I’m not going out there to show off. I’m not going out there to try and make sure that I get all these people talking about my star ratings. No. If that happens and it’s a by-product of what I do, fantastic.

“But I didn’t get into this business to hit moves. I got into this business to make money. That’s why I got into this business. So that’s why I’m not afraid to talk about when my contract is up, January 1st, 2024, and I’m not afraid to stir that pot.”

Maxwell Jacob Friedman also reiterated that he knows that WWE is interested in him and claims to have seen the leaks, but can’t disclose anything further for legal reasons.

“Again, I know for a fact. It’s already been leaked several times,” MJF stated. “And even if it wasn’t leaked, I would have known. But legally, I cannot discuss why.”

The leader of The Pinnacle noted that AEW President Tony Khan is doing all he can to keep him around, but made it clear that by July 2024, he will be wrestling where the money is.

“I will be wherever the money is,” MJF said. “I am leaning, but I can’t say which way, but I’m certainly leaning. There is a frontrunner, and I’m not quite sure it’s the one people would expect, but yes, there is a frontrunner.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Ariel Helwani Show with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]