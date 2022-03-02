MJF joined this week’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast from iHeart Media’s My Cultra Network, which is hosted by former WWE creative team member, Freddie Prinze Jr.

The Salt of the Earth and Prinze Jr. discussed the predicted bidding war that may take place in 2024 for the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner. MJF‘s contract is due to expire on January 1 that year, and with Vince McMahon reportedly interested, it leaves AEW and WWE battling it out for his signature.

“You know, there’s talk of a bidding war,” MJF said. “And you know, these FOX execs, they’re thirsty for daddy. I mean, they want a piece of me b-b-b-bad. You know, I’m not gonna sit here and pretend I’m not interested. I like money. I think if there’s one thing that I love more than gold, it’s green, Fred. And I’m going to go where I’m offered the most.

“By the time I turn 35, though, I’m probably going to be well and done with wrestling, I’ll probably have achieved everything that I possibly can in the pro wrestling genre. And by that time, I’d imagine you’re going to be seeing me on billboards for movies and TV shows.”

MJF believes by the time 2024 does roll around, we will likely have seen some All Elite Wrestling talent jump ship to WWE. He believes the company will pay him whatever it takes to make him follow suit, and make him the highest-paid wrestler in the business.

“Here’s the deal, man. I’m sure by the time 2024 rolls around you will see people that were working in AEW, already, now, potentially making the jump to WWE,” Friedman stated. “But what you won’t see, is the amount of money being thrown around. When I tell you, and this is a straight fact, I know for a fact when 2024 rolls around, we’re talking millions of dollars here that I know, for a fact, that whoever owns WWE by then, we don’t know, is going to be willing to pay Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

“While Tony Khan, a good friend of mine, love TK, great guy, is also going to be offering me a butt-ton of money. And I love AEW. AEW is a great place. But like I said before, I love money, that’s all that this is.”

