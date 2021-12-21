Tony Khan seems unfazed by a recent report on the future of one of the AEW’s top young stars. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio reported last week that WWE and its broadcast partners at FOX and USA Network are interested in MJF if and when he becomes a free agent.

“I think that’s great,” Khan told CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri. “I encourage that. I think they should keep talking about him because he’s a wrestler that’s a big part of AEW and is signed here for a few more years. So I think please keep giving us that buzz because he’s been getting great ratings for his segments. And those have also been featuring CM Punk pretty regularly as they continue to interact.”

“You know, [WWE] had some wrestlers I really wanted to sign there,” Khan continued. “And I signed him, Bryan Danielson and Adam [Cole] and Ruby Soho.”

There’s an ongoing feud in AEW involving MJF and CM Punk. Up until now, it’s been limited to a war of words. But that will change on Wednesday night’s Dynamite. MJF and Punk will be on opposite sides of a match for the first time when MJF and FTR team up for a 6-man tag against Punk, Sting, and Darby Allin.

MJF’s contract with AEW runs through the next couple of years. But he appears to be looking forward to what could be a bidding war for his services.

Following last week’s report about WWE’s interest in him, MJF tweeted, ‘The bidding war of 2024’.” Earlier this year, he told Steel Chair Magazine he is a businessman and will listen to whatever offers come his way.