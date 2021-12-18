New matches and a Christmas Party segment have been announced for Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

It was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage that Dynamite will feature Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy in singles action.

Cole vs. Cassidy comes as The Best Friends have been feuding with The SuperKliq. We noted before how Cole has teased to Bobby Fish and The Young Bucks that he will give them the best Christmas present they’ve ever received on Dynamite. There’s unconfirmed speculation that this may be the AEW debut of Kyle O’Reilly.

The AEW TBS Title Tournament will also continue on Wednesday night at Ruby Soho takes on Nyla Rose in a semi-finals match. The winner of Soho vs. Rose will advance to the finals to face the winner of the upcoming Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa match, to crown the inaugural AEW TBS Champion. The finals are scheduled for the Dynamite TBS premiere on January 5 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Finally, AEW has announced that Tony Schiavone and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker will host a Christmas Party on Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite. This comes as Baker prepares to defend the title against Riho at AEW Battle of The Belts on Saturday, January 8 in Charlotte, NC at the Bojangles Coliseum.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, which will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. Below is the updated card:

* CM Punk, Sting and Darby Allin vs. MJF and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR

* More details will be announced on The Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments

* Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

* Adam Cole gives The Young Bucks and Bobby Fish the best Christmas present ever

* Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose in a semi-finals match for the AEW TBS Title tournament

* Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone host a Christmas party