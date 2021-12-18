The finals of AEW’s inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments will take place at the 2022 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan revealed on Friday that there will be two tournaments of singles matches for The Owen Hart Cup – one for the men’s division and one for the women’s division.

In an update, it was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage that the tournaments will take place in May of next year. The finals will then take place at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Owen’s widow, Dr. Martha Hart, will be live at Double Or Nothing to present “The Owen” trophy cups to the winners of the two tournaments.

AEW will be announcing additional details on The Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments during Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The date and location for Double Or Nothing will be announced at a later date.

AEW and The Owen Hart Foundation announced a new working relationship back in September, to honor the legacy of the late wrestler. You can read the original announcement at this link. A part of the deal includes the annual tournaments in AEW. The winners of the tournaments will receive a cup trophy known as “The Owen.”

Stay tuned for more. Below is the announcement from Rampage: